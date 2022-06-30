Analyzing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59%

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tilray 1 7 3 0 2.18

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 713.47%. Tilray has a consensus price target of $7.68, suggesting a potential upside of 131.87%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Tilray.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.94 -$16.95 million N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 3.21 -$367.42 million $0.19 17.42

Ayr Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

