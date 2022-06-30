Anglo American (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (LON: AAL):

6/28/2022 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,900 ($47.85).

6/23/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/23/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($52.75) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on the stock.

LON:AAL traded down GBX 152 ($1.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,950 ($36.19). 4,632,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,556. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,516.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,541.16. The company has a market cap of £39.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.23) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,542.88).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

