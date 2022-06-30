Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $849.56

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 849.56 ($10.42) and traded as high as GBX 864 ($10.60). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.43), with a volume of 27,450 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £319.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 846.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 782.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s payout ratio is 0.01%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

