ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Achieves $60,104.15

ANON (ANON) traded down 41.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. ANON has a total market cap of $60,104.15 and approximately $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $283.11 or 0.01500571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00102016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

