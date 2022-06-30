Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 628.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 44,537 shares in the last quarter.

AFT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,668. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

