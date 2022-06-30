Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.86. 6,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 432,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 799,030 shares of company stock valued at $36,961,651 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

