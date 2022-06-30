Applied Capital LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

