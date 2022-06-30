Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABR stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

