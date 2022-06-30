Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $18.12

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.33. Arcellx shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

