Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Cut by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.