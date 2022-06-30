Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 2.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 98,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.