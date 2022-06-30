Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04), with a volume of 777,720 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

