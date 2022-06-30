Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.01 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.36). 41,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 149,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.25 ($1.38).

The company has a current ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £142.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.90.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.