Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.01 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.36). 41,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 149,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.25 ($1.38).
The company has a current ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £142.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.90.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)
Read More
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.