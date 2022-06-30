Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.35. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 160 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.
About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
