Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.35. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 160 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $28,153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $805,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

