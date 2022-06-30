Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $306.54 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $306.54 million and $31.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $9.18 or 0.00048654 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

