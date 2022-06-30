Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.5%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 438.54 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 440.50 ($5.40). Approximately 185,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 107,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447 ($5.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £520.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.60.
Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:DGN)
