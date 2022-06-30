Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.5%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 438.54 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 440.50 ($5.40). Approximately 185,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 107,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447 ($5.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £520.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.60.

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:DGN)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

