AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2456 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

About AU Optronics (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

