AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2456 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.73.
