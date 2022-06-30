Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,596. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

