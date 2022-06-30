AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $260.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

