Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 71.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AVACF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

