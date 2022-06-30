Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.