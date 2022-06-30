Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have commented on AVYA. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AVYA opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

