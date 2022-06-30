Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
A number of research firms have commented on AVYA. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of AVYA opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
