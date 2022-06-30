Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) shares fell 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,698,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,144% from the average session volume of 75,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.
Avrupa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AVU)
