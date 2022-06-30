Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 92,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.19.
Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)
