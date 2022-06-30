Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 92,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.19.

Get Aztec Minerals alerts:

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.