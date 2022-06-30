B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $308.15

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.15 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.77). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 307 ($3.77), with a volume of 14,836 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.03. The firm has a market cap of £112.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.44. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Newman bought 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £3,877.76 ($4,757.40).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading investments, and financial services businesses. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

