B. Riley Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.55). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

