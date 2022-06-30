Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Up 1.1%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 54,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,166,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

