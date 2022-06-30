Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

