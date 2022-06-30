Band Protocol Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.06 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.35 or 1.00005044 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

