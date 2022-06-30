Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

