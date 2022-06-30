Bank of New Hampshire Buys 225 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,655,000 after buying an additional 304,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

