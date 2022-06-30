Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

