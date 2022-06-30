Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 490,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

