Bank of New Hampshire Has $11.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

