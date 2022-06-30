Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70.

