Bank of New Hampshire Has $928,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

