Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.05. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.