Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 1,875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

