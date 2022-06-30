Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankinter, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.