Barclays Trims C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Target Price to GBX 240

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.58) to GBX 288 ($3.53) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

