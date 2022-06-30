Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 61.2% in June

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 61,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,019. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 249,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

