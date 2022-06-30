Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 61.2% in June

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 61,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,019. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
