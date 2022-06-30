Barton Investment Management Invests $680,000 in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 85,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.85. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

