BASIC Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and $228,865.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.59 or 0.99651192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002497 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

