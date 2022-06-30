Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 582 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 51,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.