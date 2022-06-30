Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 2,691 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.40. 11,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,338. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.41 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

