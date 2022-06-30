Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $89.28. 10,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

