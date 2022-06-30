Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,881. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

