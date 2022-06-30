Baxter Bros Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.