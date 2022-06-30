Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

