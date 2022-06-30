Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.40. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,316. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

